What Trump Loving Rappers Are Saying Now That He Took An L To President-Elect Joe Biden

Saturday was quite a relief to millions when the race was finally called for President-Elect Joe Biden. After the excitement it made us wonder, so what do all those Donald Trump-supporting rappers have to say now?

What can they say, really? They hitched their struggle wagons to him and were thoroughly slandered whenever they made their support known.

Some have remained silent, some have acted like nothing happened and others have just kept quiet. But none have had the heart to say, “Ya know what, my bad, I’ll do better.”

But what did you expect considering he has yet to concede, and if you have been paying any attention, there’s 99% chance he never will. Oh well, the votes—electoral and popular—say Joe Biden will officially become President of the United States, and Senator Kamala Harris will become Vice President, on January 20, 2021.

Until then, peep what fame Trump capers like Kanye West have to say below.

