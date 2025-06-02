What to Watch This Week: Political Laughs, High-Stakes Action & Heartfelt Connections

This week’s must-watch TV and film lineup offers a perfect blend of laughter, thrills, and heartfelt moments. Whether you’re in the mood for political satire, blockbuster action, animated nostalgia, or a trippy wellness retreat, check out this week’s what to watch TV and film list inside.

Looking for a political comedy with a fresh twist? Netflix’s She The People follows Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor as she tries to prove herself in the political arena—all while juggling her over-the-top family and an old-school boss who just can’t catch up with the times. This sharp, witty series balances social commentary with family-driven humor, spotlighting a powerful Black woman navigating leadership with grace and grit. If you’re into shows like Veep or The Politician, this one’s for you.

Tom Cruise is back in what could be Ethan Hunt’s most dangerous mission yet. In Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the IMF team is in a high-stakes race to stop the Entity—a rogue AI that threatens to annihilate humanity. Expect jaw-dropping stunts, edge-of-your-seat suspense, and a chilling reflection on the real-world dangers of artificial intelligence. This final installment promises to be an explosive send-off to the legendary action franchise.

Sometimes, the best choice is to revisit a classic. Lilo & Stitch tells the heartwarming story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and her unexpected bond with a mischievous alien. As they build their own version of ‘ohana’ (family), the live action film dives into themes of grief, belonging, and unconditional love. Whether you’re watching it for the first time or reliving the magic, this Disney gem is perfect for a feel-good movie night.

Back for a second season, Perfect Strangers—based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel—returns to the eerie wellness retreat where nothing is as it seems. Masha, the enigmatic resort director, is still on a mission to “heal” her guests, but this time, the stakes are even higher. With new twists, deeper psychological layers, and a cast of characters each hiding something, Season 2 is a captivating journey into self-discovery—and madness.

Grab your snacks, set your screens, and dive into a week of stories that will make you laugh, think, and feel.

Check out the trailers for this week’s watch list below: