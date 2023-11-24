The holiday meant for gratitude, gatherings and good laughs has finally arrived! To celebrate Thanksgiving, we have the perfect way for you to connect with your loved ones before and after dinner. Check out this week’s special ‘What to Watch’ TV list, featuring our favorite Thanksgiving themed episodes inside.
Get the family together and have a feast in front of your favorite television programming. This is the perfect time to express all that you are grateful for, especially these classic TV shows with Thanksgiving themed episodes.
Our special ‘What to Watch’ TV list includes classic Black sitcoms that will surely get you in the holiday spirit. Shows like “Martin,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “A Different World” make up our list of gratitude filled TV that reminds us of the joy that comes with Thanksgiving.
Regardless of time, these special sitcoms are always a classic. Whether you’re with family this holiday or spending time alone, you’ll feel right at home with these throwback TV show episodes. So in honor of Turkey Day celebrations, catch some of our favorite Thanksgiving episodes from Black sitcoms that are a guaranteed hit in any household.
Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list featuring our favorite Thanksgiving themed episodes below:
‘What to Watch’ List: Our Favorite Thanksgiving Themed Episodes was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Martin – “Feast or Famine” (S3, Episode 11)Source:YouTube
2. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – “Talking Turkey” (S1, Episode 12)Source:YouTube
3. The Bernie Mac Show – “Thanksgiving” (S3, Episode 22)Source:YouTube
4. The Jamie Foxx Show – “A Thanksgiving to Remember” (S1, Episode 12)Source:YouTube
5. A Different World – “Faith Hope, and Charity” (S6, Episode 10)Source:YouTube
7. One on One – “Thanksgiving It To Me, Baby” (S1, Episode 11)Source:YouTube
8. Black-ish – “Auntsgiving” (S3, Episode 7)Source:YouTube
9. Everybody Hates Chris – “Everybody Hates Thanksgiving” (S2, Episode 8)Source:YouTube
10. Martin – “Thanks For Nothing” (S2, Episode 13)Source:YouTube
11. The Hughleys – “The Thanksgiving Episode” (S1, Episode 10)Source:YouTube
