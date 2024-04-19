In the ‘City of Brotherly Love’, these brothers loved each other, but not the ironic fate that led to this coincidental encounter.
A Philadelphia police officer is going viral from a video surfacing the internet of him arresting his alleged twin brother.
In the video you can see a man removing another man from a home in handcuffs. The two men do appear to share similarities in appearance, but there is no clear confirmation in the video that the two men are twin brothers. Aside from the detainee yelling ‘I’ll be right home!’ and ‘free food!’ while being placed in the police van, you can also hear the surrounding spectators chuckling at the encounter, finding humour in the alleged brothers reactions.
This is a developing story. There has been no information released on the arresting officer charges released for the detainee.
Check out reactions to the viral video below!
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Enter to Win a Disney Dream Vacation from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
-
Jeezy Seeks Full Custody of 2-Year-Old Daughter Amid Divorce, Citing Jeannie Mai's Busy Schedule
-
O.J. Simpson And Other Notable Black People Who Died From Prostate Cancer
-
Nate Robinson Offers Update On Kidney Failure Diagnosis, Says He “Won’t Have Long To Live” Without Transplant
-
Is Simon Guobadia's ex-wife, Falynn Pina, joining RHOA?
-
WNBA Hooper Diana Taurasi Labled A World Class Hater For Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Comments
-
DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57