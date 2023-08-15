Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Watch: Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s Rap Video Going Viral

Published on August 15, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

Source: Bryan Bennett / Getty

Colts quarter back Anthony Richardson has dropped a viral video and he’s spitting BARS! He has Colts fans losing their minds, shocking them with his unknown talent. The Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony into the league fourth overall this year. He recently played for the University of Florida, displaying his athleticism all over the field.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Recently fans have found a new amazing quality in their quarterback: spittin’ bars. A video came out of Anthony rapping and he has the internet going crazy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Check out the video below as well as fans CRAZY reactions!

Watch: Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s Rap Video Going Viral  was originally published on hot1009.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

RELATED TAGS

anthony richardson colts
More From Rickey Smiley Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close