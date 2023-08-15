Colts quarter back Anthony Richardson has dropped a viral video and he’s spitting BARS! He has Colts fans losing their minds, shocking them with his unknown talent. The Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony into the league fourth overall this year. He recently played for the University of Florida, displaying his athleticism all over the field.
Recently fans have found a new amazing quality in their quarterback: spittin’ bars. A video came out of Anthony rapping and he has the internet going crazy.
Check out the video below as well as fans CRAZY reactions!
Watch: Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s Rap Video Going Viral was originally published on hot1009.com
