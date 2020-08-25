Waka Flocka Comments On Post Blaming Megan Thee Stallion For Shooting, Tammy Tries To Defend Him & Black Twitter Drags Both

Waka Flocka Flame is back in the news and not for a new single. The Atlanta rapper was dragged to filth after social media users noticed that he seemingly commented in support of an unknown rapper’s claim that Megan Thee Stallion deserved to be shot by Tory Lanez due to her size.

On Tuesday (Aug 25) Waka Flocka Flame was captured by The Shaderoom for commenting ” ” on a repost by DJ Akademiks quoting the no name, who also happened to be wearing merch from Waka’s clothing line, Dro Life.

After the comment was posted on the social media site’s Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion clapped back with a comment of her own over the disrespect, noting that the logic would make sense to someone who dropped out freshmen year of high school, in regards to the original poster.

“He didn’t make it past the 9th grade I expect nothing less coming out of his mouth,” Meg wrote.

After seeing the clap back, Waka responded to Meg clarifying that his comment was regarding the t-shirt the unknown rapper was wearing and not the content of the post, but it was too little too late after social media began to drag the Atlanta-bred rapper for his insensitivity.

“Ummm i was talking bout the shirt @drolife damn y’all think Of me like that bool,” Waka responded.

While many fans were still giving the “It’s A Party” rapper the side-eye, Waka took to IG to clear his name by posting the shirt in question that he was referring to.

After posting proof and still being dragged, Waka’s wife Tammy Rivera entered the room in a since-deleted post, attempting to call out Megan for her comment regarding education, only for Megan to clarify that her clap back was aimed at the bottom tier rapper Cash Talk.

While many continued to drag Waka Flocka Flame on Twitter, Tammy was also added to the dragging after the post for seemingly blaming Megan Thee Stallion for the social media dragging Waka was enduring, instead of checking Waka for his response.

Noticing the error, the Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star apologized to the “Girls in the Hood” rapper on the post before deleting it altogether, reposting a screenshot of her story and noting that while she may have been “loud and wrong”, she will always defend her husband-before ultimately deleting that post as well.

“Moral of the story @wakaflocka STAY TF OFF @theshaderoom that shit messy And got my ass jumping to defend you loud & wrong and shit! Lol but I’ll do it again cause I know you didn’t mean what the ppl was accusing you of,” Tammy wrote.

The push back against Waka’s comment comes as no surprise after the “WAP” rapper began to receive an onslaught of support not just from other women in the industry like Beyonce, Rihanna, Lizzo, Halle Berry, Asian Doll, and Kehlani, but also the male OGs in the industry including Bun B, T.I., Kenny Burns, and JR Smith along with new school artists Chance The Rapper, Juice from The Flatbush Zombies, Issa Gold of The Underachievers, and actor Michael B. Jordan among many others.

As previously reported, Bun B was the latest to speak out against Tory Lanez after Megan Thee Stallion named the pint-sized pistol packer as her assailant, advising him that he is no longer welcome in Houston.

“I tried to be impartial and cool about this and not get in…man, f*ck that, man. F*ck Tory Lanez, OK? I don’t care if this go viral or none of that sh*t. I’m from Houston, and if somebody would’ve done something to Megan in this city, we would’ve rode. Megan in L.A. by herself. It’s just her and T Farris. She ain’t got her mama no more, her mama is gone. Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved her and cared about her unconditionally that looked out for her and would’ve protected her ain’t there. So, as an OG in Houston, I’m standing up. Tory Lanez did some ho ass sh*t, period.”

