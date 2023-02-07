Twitter’s “BeyHive” Reacts To High Prices, Being Waitlisted for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Now, we already knew that there would be complete and total chaos onceofficially announced her, which is set to kick off in May. However, we may have underestimated how much in demand the tickets would be.

As you may have heard, Ticketmaster launched a new “raffling system” in response to the recent screw-ups that happened during presales for Taylor Swift and John Mayer (which definitely piqued the interest of Congress). As reported by Uproxx, the new system includes staggering the on-sale dates and using the “Verified Fan” system for Citi cardholders and official members of Beyoncé’s fan club, a.k.a. “The BeyHive.”

Ticketmaster explains in a blog post that because demand far exceeds ticket availability, the lottery-style process will select those who are “verified” either receive the special code to buy their tickets or be placed on the waitlist. After the first wave of special codes, if tickets are left, then those who are waitlisted may have the opportunity to buy what’s left.

And as if THAT wasn’t enough, it appears that the cost of the tickets may be an issue. USA Today reports that tickets range from $62 and over, depending on the venue. However, if you’re looking for really good seats, please note that floor seats run from $300 to $500, while the “Club Renaissance” VIP seating were closer to $1000. Also, it’s worth noting that a lot of artists are giving the OK for “Dynamic Pricing,” which allows Ticketmaster to match demand with the supply of premium seats and could ultimately raise the ticket price even higher than the ticket’s face value.

Because of these shenanigans, folks are voicing their frustrations (LOUDLY) over possibly missing out on the opportunity to see Queen Bey on tour.

Check out some more reactions below!

VIDEO CREDIT: Radio One Atlanta

Twitter’s “BeyHive” Reacts To High Prices, Being Waitlisted for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour was originally published on foxync.com