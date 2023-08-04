Twitter (X) Says “Like…HUH?” To Ice Spice Being Named Billboard’s “R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Year”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Billboard Magazine is causing quite a fuss over the recent accolade they gave NY rap artist Ice Spice.

In the Aug. 5 issue, the longstanding music publication officially named the “Munch” starlet as their “R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of The Year.” In their explanation, Billboard cites her four top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, high-profile collaborations with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, and her presence at several international festivals to show that she was worthy of the title.

Ice said of the honor, “I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it.”

There’s no denying that Ice has put in the work to get to where she is. However, folks seemed to be confused by the fact that Billboard chose her to represent both Hip-Hop AND R&B.

Many pointed out that there was no reason why these two genres should be grouped together. Most are asking for R&B artists to get better recognition (with some declaring “ICU” songstress Coco Jones as the clear MVP of R&B right now).

Do better, Billboard. Do better.

