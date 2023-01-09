Twitter Rips Pittsburgh Steelers for Tasteless “CPR Celebration” Amid Damar Hamlin Injury

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The NFL has done an acceptable job handling the Damar Hamlin injury… until now.

Yesterday, Sunday, Jan. 8, the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Cleveland Browns and won 28-14. The win doesn’t cement much other than a winning season, as the New York Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins, thus securing them the final spot in the AFC playoffs.

But during the game, the Steelers were able to score several touchdowns and have big plays, which often come with celebrations–some elaborate and some simple. But one was just tasteless as Alex Highsmith got a huge sack on Deshaun Watson toward the end of the game and his teammates ran over to celebrate. But, instead of helping him, they acted like they were giving him chest compressions and mimicked CPR.

The reenactment is nothing new in the NFL as many teams have done it before, but performing it less than a week after Damar Hamlin’s on field injury, which included him being resuscitated on the field before getting rushed to the hospital, is poorly timed.

Twitter got wind of the celebration and immediately began to take offense to the celebration.

“I will once again say the Steelers are TRASH,” wrote ESPN8 sports analyst @Scuba_Steve26 on Twitter. “I’m sure the Steelers did this celebration all year, much like the rest of the league but there is a time and place for this. Zero situational awareness.”

Another Twitter user defended the Steelers’ use of the celebration, saying, “It’s a regular celebration people’s been doing since the early 2000s we’re all praying for him but just because he’s hurt doesn’t mean the world has to stop spinning and that everybody has to start playing like there sad.”

See how social media is reacting below:

Twitter Rips Pittsburgh Steelers for Tasteless “CPR Celebration” Amid Damar Hamlin Injury was originally published on cassiuslife.com