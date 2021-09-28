Twitter Reacts to R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict of Sex Trafficking & Racketeering

R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B singer who for decades dominated R&B and pop with sexually charged hits, was convicted of being the ringleader of a decades-long scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex on Monday (September 27).
The jury found Kelly, 54, guilty of racketeering after only two days of deliberations. The trial was the first regarding a high-profile celebrity and his victims, who were majority Black. The guilty verdict represents the first actual consequence for Kelly after he was found not guilty of child pornography charges in 2008 amid decades of rumor, innuendo, and speculation regarding his actions towards young women.
SEE: R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Charges In NYC Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Trial
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification,” Kasulis said.
Kelly is “a predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage girls and young men and women for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation, and humiliation,” Kasulis added.
Kasulis thanked the victims for bravely coming forward and telling their stories.
“To the victims in this case, your voices were heard and justice was finally served,” Kasulis said.
Here’s what Twitter had to say:
READ MORE:
1.
Apparently the jury saw something wrong with a little bump n’ grind..#RKelly
— Scott Stephens (@ShotStephens) September 27, 2021
2.
At least he already likes golden showers.. amirite? #RKellyVerdict pic.twitter.com/S4LAg9GdH7
— 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑 𝚖𝚎𝚊𝚝 (@p_y_tia) September 27, 2021
3.
Now I need the government and law enforcement to put this same effort into prosecuting all the elite white men that are involved in sex trafficking. #RKellyVerdict
— . (@thatsjustroach) September 27, 2021
4.
When asked if he believed that he, himself, is guilty, R. Kelly states “My mind is telling me no but my jury, MY JURY IS TELLING ME YEEE-HESS”#rkelly
— Kyle Colorado (@KyleRGColorado) September 27, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
5.
#RKelly survivors have endured so much and this verdict won’t end the pain but it does matter.
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) September 27, 2021
6.
It’s about damn time that they got his sick ass outta here! #RKelly pic.twitter.com/ZElsj60JRJ
— Telly (@thetellypath) September 27, 2021
7.
I bet #RKelly wishes he could turn back the hands of time.
I’ll get me coat.
— heisenleg (@heisenleg) September 27, 2021
8.
#42dugg and #EstGee clownin’ #RKelly for having a negative 2M net worth pic.twitter.com/p3d1UB6dyb
— No Jumper (@nojumper) September 26, 2021
9.
Karma’s a bitch. He’s going to jail for a long, long time. Good. #RKellyTrial #RKelly pic.twitter.com/ApdZFx7mwD
— Fully Vaxed LV Biden Fanatic (@NeilfanVegas) September 27, 2021
10.
SUCKS TO SUCK. #RKelly pic.twitter.com/0Eyx7CZjMB
— P. F. Chang’s SZN (@moistpanties) September 27, 2021
11.
#RKelly has been found guilty of ALL NINE counts! #justice is served! #MeToo #RKellyTrial pic.twitter.com/Q0CORwCLac
— queenjay1 (@queenjay1) September 27, 2021
12.
#RKelly survivors have endured so much and this verdict won’t end the pain but it does matter.
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) September 27, 2021
13.
They have found #RKelly guilty on his federal charges #RKellyTrial pic.twitter.com/2CCtz3XkWO
— Mwiinga (@MwiingaX) September 27, 2021
14.
R Kelly’s Attorney really in the courtroom like this… #RKellyTrial pic.twitter.com/pRo6uvhF7d
— The Thumb Thespian (@BiishopCognac) September 24, 2021
15.
Lawyer: he is disappointed as I am, why would he expect this verdict, based on the evidence
Singer founded guilty for racketeering for hiring under age girls for sex#RKellyTrial pic.twitter.com/Evig1ZWrmb
— Serra Karaçam (@serrakaracam) September 27, 2021
16.
R Kelly’s Attorney really in the courtroom like this… #RKellyTrial pic.twitter.com/pRo6uvhF7d
— The Thumb Thespian (@BiishopCognac) September 24, 2021
Twitter Reacts to R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict of Sex Trafficking & Racketeering was originally published on rnbphilly.com