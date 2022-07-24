Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Amidst all the news Comic-Con has been premiering, a first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is what had everyone on the edge of their chairs.

The two-minute clip was first shown at Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con and opens up with a Tems cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” and smoothly concludes with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Ramonda –played by Angela Bassett– says in the trailer. “Have I not given everything?”

The words let us know that Chadwick Boseman –who died of a private battle with cancer in 2020 at 43 years old– hasn’t been replaced, and the film focuses on a Wakanda without T’Challa. The trailer of the Ryan Coogler-directed flick offers a glimpse at another masked hero, but little is known about his identity.

However, we do see previews of a new life being born underwater and glimpses of what are sure to be some epic battle scenes.

“As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda,” the official Walt Disney synopsis reads. “The film introduces Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will end Phase 4 of the MCU and opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.

Check out how excited Marvel fans are for the latest coming of Black Panther:

Twitter Goes Crazy For the First Trailer Of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was originally published on cassiuslife.com