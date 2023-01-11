TV One’s Urban Honors is back with another year to celebrate the icons of the culture! This year’s honorees include; Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Bobby Brown, L. L. Cool J, Pharell Williams, Tamela Mann, and David Mann. Hitting the stage Marvin Sapp, Monie Love, Doug E. Fresh and more!
Check out the purple carpet arrivals of the honorees, performers, and more at TV One’s Urban One Honors! And don’t miss the show on TV One and Cleo TV on January 16th!
The Best Looks from TV One’s Urban One Honors was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource:Getty
Congresswoman Maxine Waters was all smiles in a purple ruched dress accessorized with lace gloves topped with a cropped fur jacket.
2. Tamela Mann and David MannSource:Getty
Tamela Mann and David Mann kept it monochromatic in all black. Tamela wore a bodycon dress with a lace bodice and David wore black slacks topped with a black leather blazer.
3. Willie Moore Jr.Source:Getty
Willie Moore Jr. kept it classy in all-black with a button-down shirt and matching pants and a fedora.
4. Lore’lSource:A Ma Maniere
Lore’l shined in a plunging satin suit adorned with rhinestones and sequins.
5. Bishop Marvin SappSource:Getty
Bishop Marvin Sapp stepped out in a black three-piece suit and black shirt.
6. Lamman RuckerSource:Getty
Lamman Rucker wore a black and navy suit tailored to perfection.
7. Pharrell WilliamsSource:Getty
Pharrell Williams kept it stylish in black quilted leather bomber jacket with matching pants accessorized with rhinestone shades
8. Trina BraxtonSource:Getty
Trina Braxton wore a black suit with a bustier and a cape blazer.
9. Pusha TSource:Getty
Pusha T wore a classic tuxedo and his signature braids
10. Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sylvia RobinsonSource:Getty
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sylvia Robinson both looked stunning with Bottoms in a one-shoulder gown with matching ostrich feather stilettos. Robinson shimmered in a red sequin suit.
11. Letoya LuckettSource:Getty
Letoya Luckett brought the sexy in a one-shoulder black gown with a high slit and one the knee boots
12. NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela SiohSource:Getty
NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh hit the awards wearing a long sleeve purple velvet gown and him in a monochromatic black tuxedo
13. Ricky DillardSource:Getty
Ricky Dillard turned heads in a silver and black brocade suit with silver boots and a shite shirt
14. Roland MartinSource:Getty
Roland Martin took it back to the mother land with a robe trimmed in African kente fabric
15. Simone Smith and LL Cool JSource:Getty
Simone Smith and LL Cool J both wore suits. Simone wore an embellished suit with a ruffly blouse underneath and a turban. LL wore a black suit with his signature shades and a fedora
16. Rudy CurrenceSource:Getty
Rudy Currence kept it sleek in a black suit with fresh white kicks
17. Lisa WuSource:Getty
Lisa Wu wore a long lace gown with see-through panels
18. Yandy Smith-HarrisSource:Getty
Yandy Smith-Harris wore a champagne-colored mermaid gown with a sweet heart neck
19. Monie Love & GuestSource:Getty
Monie Love was all smiles and kept it warm with her guest in a fur cape