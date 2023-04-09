Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Trina probably wasn’t the first person people thought of when it comes to a Tiny Desk Concert (that in itself is a problem), but she delivered anyway. The Miami rapper kicked a medley of her hits over funky instrumentation and her performance has been getting praise ever since.

Things started on a somber note with Trina performing “Mama,” which is a dedication to her mother who unfortunately passed away from cancer in 2019. From there, the vibes picked up as Da Baddest B*tch performed her hits like “Da Baddes B*tch,” her smash collab with Trick Daddy “Nann N*gga” and “Single Again,” among more.

Of course, there are some haters on social media questioning why Trina was tapped—and they are quickly getting packed up for their tomfoolery. For the record, anyone with an issue with Trina is the Op. Those are the rules.

Twitter has been celebrating Trina’s turn on Tiny Desk Concert noting how she’s a blueprint for a lot of today’s female rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and yes, even Nicki Minaj. Peep some the more passionate praise in the gallery.

The post Trina Slays Her NPR 'Tiny Desk Concert,' Black Twitter Says Told Ya So appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Trina Slays Her NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert,’ Black Twitter Says Told Ya So [WATCH] was originally published on hiphopwired.com