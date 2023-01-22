Trina Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Telfar Fit

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Trina was spotted on Instagram giving us major fashion goals in a full Telfar fit that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the Miami based rapper rocked a blue and white stripped Telfar body suit that fit her like a glove. She paired the Performance halter singlet look that retails for $168 with the brand’s sold out navy Circle bag, which retails for $567.

The femcee shared a photo set of herself posing and modeling the fit to perfection as she sat in the passenger seat of an orange car and served face and body for her millions of Instagram followers. As for her hair, she rcocked her jet black locs in a wet look with tight curls and a side part to frame both sides of her face, which of course was beat to perfection.

” she simply captiooned the photo for her Instagram followers. Check it out below. “Focus” she simply captiooned the photo for her Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Trina recentyl made headlines when she appeared on Yung Miami’s podcast, Caresha Please, where the ladies dished on everything from her current relationship with Trick Daddy, her rumored relationship with Missy Elliott, and a fun but intense game of who would you rather. The beauty also opened up about more personal topics such as her decision to not have children, and women rappers in today’s rap game.

Trina shared a snippet of the episode on her own Instagram ahead of its release, captioning the video, “What happens when Miami girls link up? ”

Trina Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Telfar Fit