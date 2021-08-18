Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Since Saweetie’s McDonald’s meal debuted this month, fans are attempting to guess the next celebrity partnership. The fast-food restaurant began trending after fans created slogans of their favorite artists’ hypothetical meals went viral.

McDonald’s is on a roll, partnering with artists like Travis Scott, J. Balvin, and Saweetie to create their own special McDonald’s meals and even, merchandise. The marketing and branding for the collaborations are genius, making countless headlines. Hypebeasts and fans everywhere are storming their local McDonald’s franchise to snag their hands on these custom meals.

The fun part about Saweetie’s recent collaboration is how dedicated McDonald’s employees have been to sell the meal. This one viral video, in particular, is the reason fans began guessing the next celebrity meal. A McDonald’s employee shared how she greets her customers over the loudspeaker comprised of a special Saweetie-inspired script, which has consequently enticed viewers to recreate their own celebrity slogans.

The employee posted to her personal TikTok the script she is required to perform. “That’s my best friend,” Instagram user @brook_is_rage shares. “Welcome to McDonald’s. Can I interest you in the Saweetie meal?”

The results are hilarious and Black Twitter is still undefeated. Take a look at the celebrity McDonald’s meals fans have shared across Twitter.

Which artist do you believe needs a McDonald’s collaboration in the future? Who’s meal would you be eager to try first? Comment your choice below.

Trending Topic: Fans Create Slogans For Artists Who They Believe Deserve A Custom McDonald’s Meal was originally published on globalgrind.com