As we come to the end of 2018, we’re looking back at the moments that made us cringe, cry and clap until our hands turned red. From Ariana Grande making headlines after Aretha Franklin’s funeral to Beyonce’s legendary Beychella takeover, here are the top entertainment moments of 2018.

In 2018, we saw the release of the biggest Black film of all time. Ryan Coogler's Black Panther not only topped the box office, it broke almost every record and became a cultural phenomenon for the Black culture and every other race that laid eyes on Wakanda. It catapulted Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman into superstardom and left fans everywhere throwing up the Wakanda symbol. Today, "Black Panther" has grossed over 1 billion dollars worldwide.

Beyonce became the first woman to headline Coachella in 2018 after rescheduling her performance in 2017 due to the birth of her twins. Her set, an ode to HBCUs, became the most-talked about performance of the year.

Gone are the days when Kanye West stood for the culture, now he's a shell of his former self. Despite all the entertainers who passed on visiting the White House, Kanye proudly accepted Trumps invite and made a mockery of himself when he professed his love for Agent Orange during a meeting that left him the mascot for coons everywhere. Guess we should have seen Kanye and his "Make America Great Again" hat coming, after all he did wear the confederate flag on his clothes and tried to pass it off as a fashion statement.

The legendary Aretha Franklin died this year, leaving behind a legacy that will transcend generations long after. The queen of soul was laid to rest in a ceremony fit for royalty. However, it was Ariana Grande's little Black dress and what happened during her performance that left the superstar trending on social media. Ariana appeared to be groped by Bishop Charles H. Ellis III During the live-streamed event. "It would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast. … I don't know I guess I put my arm around her," Ellis told the Associated Press.

Cardi B had one hell of a year. From the release of her album to the birth of her daughter Kulture, her marriage and breakup with Offset and Grammy nominations that bolster her body of work, Cardi reigned supreme in 2018. All of that while balancing a brewing beef. with her enemy Nicki Minaj. All the subs on social media and in their songs boiled over into a Harper's Bazaar NYFW event no one will ever forget. Cardi tried to attack Nicki with her shoe. The "I Like It" rapper might have left the party with a knot, but she had her Bronx pride.

Read More: Related

Black Twitter gathered around the living room for a massive three-night BET event that brought us deeper into the world of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. The spin-off of "The New Edition Story" went straight to the top of trends worldwide and reminded us of Bobby's new-jack swing brilliance. By the end of the premiere, we gained a new respect for Bobby and got to the bottom of "the jaw."

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj weren't the only rappers to square off this year. After subbing each other for some time now, Pusha-T took aim at Drake's dome with a vicious diss track that exposed the rapper's biggest secret. Drake had a son with former porn-star-turned-artist Sophie Brussaux. While Pusha's lyrics on "The Story of Adidon" would have ended any other rapper's career, Drizzy flipped it and dropped one line in response to Pusha's attack: "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid." Drake's album "Scorpion" went on to break streaming records in its first week.

Former "Cosby" star Geoffrey Owens made headlines when he was spotted working at a local Trader Joes. The photo went viral and the public shame of it all led the working actor to quit his job. But #BlackTwitter stepped in to stand up for the thespian and highlight working actors all of the world, who should be proud of making an honest living. Tyler Perry eventually offered Owens a job in one of his upcoming productions.

View this post on Instagram #Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? 😂😂😂 @champagnepapi #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelings A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT Drake owes much of his album success to one man — Shiggy. The Instagram comedian created the infectious #dotheshiggy/ #inmyfeelings challenge spawning celebrities like OBJ, La La and Will Smith to get in on the dance craze. Drake featured Shiggy in his video and brought the energetic funnyman on tour with him. Shiggy's career has been on the up and up since.

It was one hell of a year for trash a** men, including one of the biggest culprits Tristan "Thirs Trimester" Thompson. The NBa baller got caught cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant. To make matters worse, there was several pieces of footage leaked showing him engaged in acts with other women. Khloe and Tristan are still together for now, but we have a feeling this dog didn't learn his lesson.

Tamar Braxton made headlines all throughout 2018 due to her breakup from Vince Herbert, but fans couldn't stop talking about her bald new do. Tamar got tired of all the wigs and weaves and in a liberating moment shaved off all of her hair.