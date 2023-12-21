Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History
Fights occasionally occur in Major League Baseball (MLB) games, adding an element of intensity to the sport.
These altercations can arise from various factors such as:
- Heated rivalries
- Player disagreements
- Getting hit or hitting another player on purpose with the ball
- Retaliation for a previous incident
- Pure passion
While most baseball fights are more like shoving matches rather than full-blown brawls, some altercations have gained notoriety for escalating new heights.
Take a look below at our list of the Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History.
1. San Diego Padres v. Atlanta Braves, 1984
2. Armando Benitez v. Tino Martinez, 1998
3. Robin Ventura v. Nolan Ryan, 1993
4. Alex Rodriguez v. Jason Varitek, 2004
5. Pedro Martinez v. Don Zimmer, 2003
6. Marichal v. Roseboro, 1965
7. Chris Volstad v. Nyjer Morgan, 2010
8. Pete Rose v. Bud Harrelson, 1973
9. Mike Mussina v. Bill Hasselman, 1993
10. Jose Bautista’s controversial slide into Rougned Odor, 2016
11. Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson fight leads to benches clearing in Cleveland
12. Cardinals, Reds engage in wild brawl
13. Benches clear between Nationals, Giants – Bryce Harper hit
14. Yasiel Puig EJECTED after Reds and Pirates bench clearing BRAWL
15. 10. Mexico vs Canada baseball 2013 brawl
