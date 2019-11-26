Tina Turner Turns 80! [PHOTOS]

Tina Turner is the epitome of strength, resilience and never giving up. Looking at her life—the ups and downs, the trials and tribulations— the iconic singer is the face of a survivor.

For the past 80 years, she’s been surviving on her own terms. From the little girl from Nutbush, Tennessee to a survivor of domestic abuse to the rock star selling out stadiums all throughout the world, Tina has been an inspiration to all of us.

For her birthday today (Nov. 26), the legend posted a special video for her fans.

“Yes, I’m 80,” Turner said, adding, “How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this.”

“How is this?” she continued, laughing. “Well, I look great, I feel good, I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming. So it’s like having a second chance at life. I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

To celebrate turning 80 years old, Tina has recorded a special birthday video message just for her fans.💜 #Tina80 pic.twitter.com/dUFEUawQ7r — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) November 26, 2019

It’s amazing to see her so healthy and vibrant, especially since she admitted that in 2013 she had a stroke and was also diagnosed with intestinal cancer that caused her kidneys to fail, PEOPLE noted.

So here’s to her living her best life on this Earth for the past eight decades, on her own terms. Take a look at her amazing and empowering journey below.

