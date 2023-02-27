TikTok Celebrates Black Creators At Its Inaugural Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch [Photos]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

TikTok celebrated Black History Month by honoring Black creators at their Visionary Voices Black Hollywood brunch in Los Angeles Sunday (Feb. 26). The social media platform invited the visionary creatives and cultural changemakers in media and entertainment to close out the month-long celebration. Check out a gallery of photos from the special event inside.

TikTok’s first-ever Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch was a sight to see. It was hosted by TikTok’s Global Head of Creator Marketing Kudzi Chikumbu and Head of Diversity and Inclusion Communications Shavone Charles. The event honored a group of visionary Black creators and changemakers, who are making a significant impact on TikTok and across the entertainment industry at large.

The inaugural event included an engaging discussion on the trendsetting impact of the Black TikTok community, moderated by TikTok’s #BlackTikTok Community Manager Alexzi Girma, featuring honorees from our first-ever 2023 #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List.

There was a step and repeat with a Hollywood-inspired red carpet for attendees to take photos and commemorate the moment. Guests were captured in their best looks and beauty moments. There was also a Black-owned small business pop up with brands like Thirteen Lune, Posh Candle Co., and Brandon Blackwood, who was also included as an honoree of the first-ever #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List.

Check out photos from the event below:

