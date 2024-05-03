Listen Live
This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘Sugar,’ ‘Spongebob’ & ‘Abbott Elementary’

Published on May 3, 2024

Abbott Elementary

Source: Gilles Mingasson / abc


This week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV list features shows that are streaming really well across the states. Our roundup returns with must-watch programming. Many fan favorites are included in our list and we added some oldies but goodies. Check out trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

Our ‘What to Watch’ TV list features programming that made The Dailies list for the most streamed in the U.S. this week. There are some show’s (cough, cough “Abbott Elementary”) that didn’t make their list, but it didn’t stop us from adding to ours.

This week’s list includes new shows like Apple TV+’s “Sugar.” The drama series follows private detective John Sugar (Colin Farrell), who investigates the disappearance of Olivia Siegel (Sydney Chandler), the beloved granddaughter of Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell). As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he unearths Siegel family secrets, old and new.

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” also returned with Season 3, Episode 11 titled “Double Date.” Two teachers head out on a double date, but when they run into familiar bar patrons, it proves to be an unfortunate distraction. Meanwhile, at Ava’s first book club meeting, the group ends up in a debate over who would be the best post-apocalyptic leader.

There’s some oldies but goodies that made our list as well. “SpongBob Squarepants” landed on this week’s list because it continues to rank high amongst American streamers. Fans are still enjoying Netflix’s miniseries “Baby Reindeer” as well.

Comment below which TV shows you plan to binge this weekend.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

1. ‘Baby Reindeer’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix. 

2. ‘Abbott Elementary’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Hulu. 

3. ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Paramount+. 

4. ‘Fallout’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Prime Video.

5. ‘Bluey’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Disney+. 

6. The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

Source:YouTube

Stream on Max. 

7. ‘BMF’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Starz. 

8. ‘Sugar’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Apple TV+. 

