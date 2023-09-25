Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The stars aligned at the Houston tour stop of Beyoncé’s

Renaissance World Tour

. Dripping with celebrity attendees and A-list fashion, the hometown event had – and has – everyone talking.

Rumors swarmed before the event about who may join Queen Bey for her return home. Page Six and other celebrity sites reported Meg Thee Stallion would perform the “Savage Remix.” And some Bey fans hoped for a “Destiny’s Child” reunion on stage.

In the end, it was The Stallion who popped up for the Texas show. She wore a fabulously blinged-out camouflage body suit and killed the stage on September 23. The fellow Houston native also made our hearts smile as she yelled, “I love you, Beyoncé!” when walking off the stage.

Beyonce’s Celebrity Friends Slay Houston’s Renaissance World Tour Stop

However, “Destiny’s Child” members were also in the building. Social media captured Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams together, as well as Letoya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson enjoying the concert throughout the night and cheering on Beyoncé. Farrah Franklin is the only former member not seen at a Renaissance World Tour concert.

Other celebs spotted include Teyana Taylor, Lizzo, Normani,Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, Tami Roman, Trae Tha Truth, Victoria Monet, and Jay-Z. Celebrities understood the assignment with their Renaissance looks. Starlets donned cowboy hats, silver bling, and metallic. Fun sheer outfits, bodysuits, and body-hugging jeans were additional outfit favorites.

As a recap of one of the most star-studded stops in Renaissance history, check out our list of celebrities seen in and around NRG Stadium. Like other members of the Bey Hive, they slayed, sang, and sashayed with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy.

Houston had a time last night.

These Celebrities Had A Time During The Houston Stop Of The ‘Renaissance World Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com