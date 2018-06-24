BET Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS] was originally published on kysdc.com

1. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Tyra Banks attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,bet awards,tyra banks,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

2. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Janelle Monae attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,janelle monae,black entertainment television,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

3. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: DeJ Loaf attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,bet awards,dej loaf,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

4. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Anderson .Paak attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,bet awards,anderson paak,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

5. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: (L-R) Papoose, Remy Ma, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie attend the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,humor,black entertainment television,bet awards,hooded shirt,hood – clothing,remy ma,papoose – rapper,a boogie wit da hoodie,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

6. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Tyra Banks attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,tyra banks,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

7. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Storm Reid attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,bet awards,storm reid,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

8. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Normani attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles,normani – singer Related

9. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS Jodi Lyn O’Keefe poses upon arrival for the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Lisa O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,portrait,music,film industry,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,human interest,bet awards,jodi lyn o’keefe,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

10. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: K. Michelle attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,bet awards,k. michelle,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

11. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Marsha Ambrosius (L) attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,bet awards,marsha ambrosius,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

12. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: K. Michelle attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,k. michelle,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

13. 2018 BET Awards Pre-Show – Live! Red! Ready! Sponsored By Nissan LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,fashion,live event,black entertainment television,bet awards,nipsey hussle Related

14. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS (L-R) Domani Harris, T.I. and Messiah Ya’ Majesty Harris pose upon arrival for the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Lisa O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,portrait,music,film industry,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,human interest,bet awards,t.i.,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

15. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: YG (L) and Meek Mill attend the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,meek mill,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

16. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Ashanti attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,ashanti,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

17. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Wale (L) attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,wale – rapper,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

18. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Janelle Monae attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,janelle monae,black entertainment television,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

19. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Janelle Monae attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,janelle monae,black entertainment television,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

20. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Meek Mill attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,meek mill,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

21. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Ne-Yo attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,music,california,city of los angeles,ne-yo,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

22. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Ryan Destiny (L) and Serayah attend the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,serayah mcneill,ryan destiny,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

23. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Serayah McNeill attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,serayah mcneill,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

24. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Tami Roman attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,tami roman,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

25. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: BJ The Chicago Kid attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,chicago – illinois,bet awards,bj the chicago kid,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

26. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Ne-Yo attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,ne-yo,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

27. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Tika Sumpter attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,tika sumpter,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

28. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Elise Neal attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,elise neal,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

29. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Luke James attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,bet awards,luke james – r&b singer,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

30. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Clifton Powell (L) and Bri Steves attend the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

31. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Boris Kodjoe attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,boris kodjoe,black entertainment television,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

32. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Lakeith Stanfield attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,bet awards,lakeith stanfield,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

33. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: T.I. attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,t.i.,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

34. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: 2 Chainz attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,2 chainz,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

35. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS Host Jamie Foxx (L) poses with his daughter Corinne Foxx upon arrival for the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Lisa O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,portrait,music,film industry,california,city of los angeles,females,daughter,black entertainment television,human interest,bet awards,jamie foxx,corinne foxx,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

36. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,garcelle beauvais,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

37. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Tyler James Williams attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,tyler james williams,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

38. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: DeJ Loaf attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,dej loaf,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

39. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Tyler James Williams attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,tyler james williams,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

40. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: (L-R) Luke James, A. J. Calloway, and Rotimi attend the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,a.j. calloway,luke james – r&b singer,rotimi,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

41. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Rick Ross attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,rick ross – rapper,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

42. 2018 BET Awards Pre-Show – Live! Red! Ready! Sponsored By Nissan LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: James Shaw Jr. (L) and host Terrence J speak onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,talking,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,terrence j Related

48. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Logan Browning attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,bet awards,logan browning,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

49. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Rotimi attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,rotimi,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

50. 2018 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Nick Grant attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

51. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Jessie Reyez attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

52. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Desiigner attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,desiigner – rapper,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

53. 2018 BET Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: DJ Khaled (L) and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,males,fashion,son,black entertainment television,dj khaled,bet awards,asahd khaled,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

54. 2018 BET Awards – Pantene Style Stage LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Sevyn Streeter attends the Pantene Style Stage during the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,black entertainment television,bet awards,sevyn streeter,microsoft theater – los angeles Related

55. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS US model Blac Chyna (L) and Amber Rose pose upon arrival for the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Lisa O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,arrival,portrait,music,film industry,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,human interest,bet awards,amber rose – model,blac chyna,microsoft theater – los angeles Related