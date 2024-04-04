The Internet Reacts to Emmanuel Acho Criticizing Angel Reese’s Emotional Response To Death Threats

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Emmanuel Acho is facing criticism for his comments seemingly defending the backlash Angel Reese received after LSU’s loss to Iowa in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Acho, a former standout at Texas and NFL player, along with his FS1 SPEAK cohosts, discussed Reese’s emotional press conference following LSU’s Elite 8 defeat.

During the presser, Reese described herself as a victim of unwarranted attacks on her character, objectification, and even death threats. Acho suggested that Reese’s emotional display contradicted her and LSU’s portrayal as villains in the sport. He stated, “Angel Reese, you can’t be the big bad wolf and then cry like Courage the Cowardly Dog.”

Acho continued by acknowledging Reese as the second-best player on the court against Iowa, highlighting the standout performance of Caitlin Clark. He argued that Reese couldn’t expect sympathy after embracing a villainous persona. While acknowledging historical marginalization, Acho’s comments drew criticism for being seen as racially insensitive and gender-neutral. Some accused him of harboring underlying biases against Black women, leading to a debate among the public and media peers about his stance.

