Celebrating Jimmy Jam With A List Of His Hits
The Hitmaker Behind A Generation of Sound: Celebrating Jimmy Jam With A List Of His Hits
Their most prolific and groundbreaking partnership was with Janet Jackson, transforming her from a young talent into a global superstar. Their 1986 collaboration on Control marked a bold new chapter in pop music and women’s empowerment.In 2022, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a fitting tribute to their trailblazing careers and enduring cultural impact.
Jimmy Jam’s sound has been the heartbeat of countless memories, from club nights to quiet car rides. As he celebrates another trip around the sun, fans and artists alike salute the maestro whose pen and production forever changed the soundtrack of our lives.Blessings to the entertainment legend, who’s music transcends time.Happy Birthday, Jimmy Jam!
Check out a few of Jimmy Jam’s biggest hits below:
1. Janet Jackson – "When I Think Of You"
2. Janet Jackson – "Escapade"
3. Janet Jackson – "That's The Way Love Goes"
4. New Edition – "If It Isn't Love"
5. New Edition – "Can You Stand The Rain"
6. The Human League – "Human"
7. Sounds of Blackness – "Optimistic"
8. Mary J. Blige – "No More Drama"
9. Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson – "Scream"
10. Alexander O'Neal & Cherrelle – "Saturday Love"
11. Yolanda Adams – "Be Blessed"
The Hitmaker Behind A Generation of Sound: Celebrating Jimmy Jam With A List Of His Hits was originally published on globalgrind.com