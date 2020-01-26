CLOSE
Beyonce , brunch , Jay-Z
HomeEntertainment News

The Black Excellence At Roc Nation’s Grammy Brunch [PHOTOS]

Posted January 26, 2020

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Diddy, Meek Mill, Lauren London. Roc Nation’s annual Grammy brunch brought out the biggest names in Black Hollywood this weekend and the festivities were more extravagant as ever.

Jay Z arrived in a mauve suit (which he made sure to point out when a novice dared to call it “pink”), with his long-time stylist June Ambrose by his side. Bey complimented his fly in a greyish/blue minidress by Italian designer Francesco Murano. The couple were seemed to be enjoying themselves as they posed together and made funny faces for the cameras.

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s sister Samantha represented for the late rapper, who attended last year. Rihanna came fashionably late, per usual, giving us venetian vibes in a gold ruched halter dress. Kelly Rowland looked fab (get it…Fabletics) in a dramatic two piece ensemble while her bestie La La kept it simple in an off-white midi dress.

There wasn’t an empty glass in the place…except maybe Meek Mill’s baby’s mother Milano, who is currently pregnant. The couple also arrived together and put to rest rumors about their relationship by posing together.

See it all in when you keep scrolling…

 

The Black Excellence At Roc Nation’s Grammy Brunch [PHOTOS]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,dj,dj khaled,rihanna,brunch

2. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

3. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

4. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

5. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: CEO of Sony Music Group Rob Stringer and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,performance group,sony,brunch,rob stringer

6. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

7. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and Robert Kraft attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

8. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

9. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,dj,dj khaled,rihanna,brunch

10. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

11. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

12. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch

13. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and T.I. attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,t.i.,rihanna

14. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,bestpix

15. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch

16. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

17. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Elaina Scotto, Meek Mill and Rosanna Scotto attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,meek mill,rosanna scotto

18. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch

19. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch

20. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch

21. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

22. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,clarence avant

23. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Alex Avant, Jay-Z, Clarence Avant, Sean Combs and John Legend attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,john legend,brunch,clarence avant

24. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez, Jay-Z, Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,bestpix,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette

25. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25:(L-R) Guest, Quincy Brown, Jay-Z, June Ambrose, Mark Pitts, Sean Combs and Joey Bada$$ attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,june,june ambrose,joey bada$$,quincy brown

26. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,beyonce knowles,bestpix

27. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,beyonce knowles

28. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette

29. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette

30. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette

31. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette

32. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette

33. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Juan Perez , Sean Combs, Meek Mill and Tyran ‘Tata’ Smith attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,meek mill

34. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Usher, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez, Jay-Z, Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,joey bada$$

35. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Juan Perez, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z and Kareem Burke attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,dj khaled,sean combs,brunch

36. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Megan Thee Stallion attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,stallion,megan thee stallion

37. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Megan Thee Stallion attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,brunch,stallion,megan thee stallion

38. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,kelly rowland,la la anthony,brunch

39. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Terrence J and La La Anthony attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,la la anthony,brunch,terrence j,letter j

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close