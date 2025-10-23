The Best Signs From The ‘No Kings’ Day Protests

On Oct. 18, No Kings, one of the largest days of protest against the Trump administration’s policies, unfolded on Saturday, as tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the United States. The marches centered on a unifying message: that President Trump is acting more like a monarch than an elected leader, and that message was shown loud and clear through the eye-catching signs that appeared across each protest.

More than 7 million people came out to the No Kings protest nationwide.

The coordinated demonstrations marked the second major nationwide mobilization by No Kings, a coalition of progressive groups formed to oppose Trump’s divisive laws and agendas. According to the protest organization’s website, more than 2,700 No Kings events took place in nearly every state, including New York, California, Texas, Maryland, and more. Their projected turnouts, which were more than 7 million, were reportedly 14 times larger than both of Trump’s inaugurations combined.

While the demonstrations spanned a range of local issues, the protests shared a common theme of defending democracy and constitutional rights. Participants voiced outrage over the administration’s immigration policies and criticized Trump’s push to use federal and military intervention in Democratic-led states as a response to crime. Organizers framed these actions as an erosion of civil liberties and a dangerous consolidation of power.

In places like Washington, D.C., and New York City, thousands gathered near the U.S. Capitol and in Midtown Manhattan, filling the streets with protest signs that read, “No Kings, No Tyrants,” and “No Kings We Love Our America,” demanding justice and equality. Many protesters wore yellow, which organizers described as a symbol of unity and shared purpose. The crowd included families, activists, students, and federal employees, many of whom have been directly affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

Peaceful demonstrations took place nationwide as millions rallied against the Trump administration’s policies that have pushed many Americans to their breaking point. Protesters carried signs like “No Kings, Just Queens” in support of LGBTQ rights, which the president has threatened to erase, while others filled the streets calling for ICE to be defunded. One sign read, “Put ICE on Ice.” Remarkably, no arrests were reported in New York City and several other states.

Saturday’s protests were not just a response to specific policies, but to what organizers described as a broader assault on democratic norms. They argue that the president’s use of executive power and threats to override state governments represent a shift toward authoritarianism.

In case you missed it, here are some of the best signs from Saturday’s major protest nationwide.

The Best Signs From The ‘No Kings’ Day Protests was originally published on newsone.com

1. “Release The Epstein Files” Source:Getty On Saturday, hundreds of protestors participated in the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action in downtown Los Angeles. One protester carried an inflatable balloon, which looked like a replica of Trump, demanding that the controversial Epstein files be released. 2. “No Kings, Just Queens” Source:Getty Over one hundred thousand people gathered and marched in New York City on Saturday for the No Kings protest. In support of LGBTQ+ rights, two protestors took to the streets of Manhattan with colorful signs that donned the words “No Kings, Just Queens.” 3. “I’m A Big Loser” Source:Getty Another protester lit up the Los Angeles No Kings march with a simple yet effective sign in protest of the president. With a cutout of Trump’s face situated at the top of the placard, the sign boldly called the Republican leader, “a big loser.” 4. “Super Callous Racist Sexist….” Source:Getty Thousands of people rallied against Trump and his administration along Western Avenue in Albany, New York. One sign that stood out was a placard that read, “Super Callous Racist Sexist Nazi Potus,” a play on the Mary Poppins song “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” 5. “Impeach The Convicted Fraudster…” Source:Getty During a No Kings protest in the middle of NYC’s Times Square, one rallier called for Trump to be impeached. The sign described the 79-year-old as a “convicted fraudster” and “malignant narcissist.” 6. “He Doesn’t Even Own A Dog.” Source:Getty In Albany, a rallier named Maryann Kelleher pointed out this fact about the president during the No Kings rally: “He doesn’t even own a dog.” The sign drew attention because, historically, presidents have often kept pets to project a more relatable and human image, which critics say Trump lacks. 7. “This Wannabe King Deserves A ROYAL FLUSH” Source:Getty In Venice, Florida, protestors flocked to the streets to participate in the No Kings Day march. One rallier held a sign that captured Trump’s head in a toilet, with a message that read, “This wannabe king deserves a royal flush.” 8. “Trump’s Sh*T Show” Source:Getty In Venice, another marcher took to the street dressed up as a toilet, donning a crown buried at the center of the toilet bowl. A sign at the front of the costume read, “Trump’s sh*t show.” 9. “A Woman’s Place Is In The Resistance” Source:Getty During the march in New York City, one woman boldly held a sign that read, “A Woman’s Place Is In The Resistance,” calling out the Trump administration’s policies as a threat to women’s rights.