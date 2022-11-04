The Best Looks From The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ London Premiere

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The star-studded cast of

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

ascended upon the red carpet in London for the European premiere of the highly anticipated film.

Michaela Coel, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o were some of the stars that brought out their best attire for the big event. While chatting with the BBC on the red carpet, Coel, who plays Anika in the blockbuster movie, opened up about the cultural significance of staring in the iconic Marvel flick.

“The feeling it gives me, as a woman of color, to see my story reflected back still gives me a rush of exhilaration to be seen,” the 35-year-old Brit said. “This cast gives me a lot of confidence, I feel proud to be among them.”

Coel’s smoldering confidence was on full display as she strutted down the red carpet wearing a custom Riccardo Tisci ensemble. The “I May Destroy You” actress’s chiseled muscles shined front and center as she served face and body in a lacy asymmetrical skirt that trailed down to the floor. Coel paired the look with a black bodysuit, black heels, and a fresh auburn buzzcut.

Black Panther blew fans away when the movie debuted in 2018, and it’s one of Marvel’s most profitable films. The action-packed superhero flick pulled in nearly 1.3 billion at the box office following its release. With the sequel set to debut on Nov. 11, some fans have been speculating whether the movie will have the same magic now that the story has lost its main character, Chadwick Boseman. The actor died in 2020 after a four-year-long private battle with colon cancer. The BBC noted that “Director Ryan Coogler came up with a plot that could reflect the 43-year-old’s death which Lupita Nyong’o said would “really resonate with people.” We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, let’s look back at some of the beautiful fashion that graced the red carpet at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Euro premiere.

