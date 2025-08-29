Nothing beats a Barbados bank holiday. Baddies closed out the Barbados Crop Over in style on Kadoonment Day. The celebration brought a group of stunning Black women together, including lifestyle influencers, seasoned entrepreneurs, and soca queens. They joined the band Vida Vixens for the revelry, dressed in glamorous costumes adorned with feathers, gems, and lace ribbons. Photographer @juniorsealy captured the festivities for a photo essay.

What Is Kadoonment Day?

Kadoonment Day, also known as Grand Kadoonment Day, is a public holiday in Barbados. It takes place on the first Monday of each August and concludes the Crop Over festival. It began in the 1600s as a way to celebrate the harvest being completed. The fetes may have begun as a gift from landowners but they belong to the people now.

Over several centuries, it has evolved into a day of jubilee that centers the beauty and resilience embedded in the culture that makes Barbados so special. Locals take deep pride in this tradition.

Bajan people of all ages participate in the sunshine and joy. They dance, sing, and shout together on the streets during the festival. Tourists visit every year for a chance to soak up the energy (and try to get a glimpse at Rihanna).

Thousands turn out for the annual celebration. They wriggle with excitement at the pulse of the steel drums played by multiple bands.

Women donned traditional costumes in vibrant colors playing an active part in the time honored tradition of celebrating the end of harvest season. “Vida Vixens did not play on the road,” said photographer Jr. Sealy who captured the ladies enjoying their time with Vida Vixens. “Vida is one of the most inclusive bands and it shows in the variety of beauty I get to capture,” he added.

Take a look at some of the beautiful looks the women attending with Vida Vixens wore below.

The Beauties Popped Out For Barbados Kadooment Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Estare was ensnared in yellow. Source:Jr. Sealy/@juniorsealy We all know Black women invented yellow. Influencer proved it in a costume from Jin Ford. Swathes of yellow feathers anchored the look. She took it a step further with a creamy yellow eyeliner with a golden undertone that picked up the bronze gems. Chrome claws climbed out of her regal headpiece. It was a moment! 2. Tara Blu served bawdy in an iridescent green. Source:Jr. Sealy/@juniorsealy Tara Blu rocked a mosaic of rainbow tiles nestled in between emerald green cords. Their iridescent shimmer helped her stand out. She wore rows of bold red feathers as well and finished off the look with a pair of white platforms 3. Christina Marie crushed it in pastels. Source:Jr. Sealy/@juniorsealy When you think Caribbean festivals you think bold bright colors. Pastels generally aren’t on the menu but content creator Christina Marie totally upended expectations. Her combination of sweet baby pink, buttercup yellow, and soothing lavender was a unique and lovely choice. The knee-high boots she wore were the perfect nude. 4. Tionne Hernandez made us second guess those vacation braids. Source:Jr. Sealy/@juniorsealy Getting a set of knotless boho braids or beaded passion twists feels mandatory before a vacation. But the way Hernandez rocked her natural curls had us rethinking the ritual. Glittery bracelets decorated her arms. She wore a bold bronze choker that made her look powerful and regal. 5. Megghan Michael was a mood in a monokini. Source:Jr. Sealy/@juniorsealy Megghan Michael channeled Cleopatra with a sexy bob that framed her face just right in the Barbados sun. She wore a sexy monokini with the same sparkle as her beautiful headpiece. 6. Alison Hinds Source:Jr. Sealy Alison Hinds, an ambassador for the country who is always spreading the word about its beauty, popped out in a combination of red and green. She rocked fiery red hair to match. It was the perfect fit! 7. Ashlee Constance proved 3 baddies are better than one. Source:Jr. Sealy/@juniorsealy Is it even a party without a custom accessory? Ashlee Constance didn’t think so. She pulled up to the festival with two girlfriends. They each sported matching costumes in shades of blue, teal, and silver. The light danced off of their beauty. A trio of robin’s egg blue tumblers finished the look. It gave us all the inspiration we need for our next girl’s trip.