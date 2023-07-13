Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Emmy nominations are out, and some of our favorite Black women are up for golden statues. Black women are crushing it in the comedy and drama categories. They have achieved greatness in scripted series and unscripted performances. Their characters have doled out advice, stumbled over their choices, sought greatness, and conquered their enemies.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This year’s nominees include influential television icons and industry newcomers willing to advocate for their talents, slide out of their comfort zones, and create their own material. And musical performers are thriving on small screens as well. Specials and documentaries designed to highlight hard work and perseverance are being honored.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As the WGA writers’ strike is still raging on and the SAG-AFTRA strike is looming, we are standing on what could be the close of the contemporary prestige television era.

See our favorite Emmy nominations for this year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Related Articles: Erykah Badu Fuses Soul Music And Afro-Spiritualism In Her Unfollow Me Tour

Iconic Tia Mowry Roles That Speak To Our Inner Black Girl

Renee, Whitney, And Sondi Face Boardroom And Bedroom Conflict In The ‘Run The World’ Finale

The 2023 Emmy Nominations Are In And We’re Still Rooting For Everybody Black was originally published on hellobeautiful.com