Strapped And Stupid: 10 Pointless Celebrity Gun Charges

Getting in trouble with the law on gun charges sounds like something reserved for the toughest areas in the world. However, it just so happens to be a recurring issue in the glitz and glam-filled world of Hollywood.

Rapper A$AP Rocky recently proved that to be true once again after officially being charged yesterday (August 15) in the alleged shooting of his former A$AP Mob affiliate and high school best friend, A$AP Relli, back in November 2021.

According to NBC News, the 33-year-old Harlem native, born Rakim Mayers, is accused of firing a handgun twice in the direction of Relli after the two had a “heated discussion” in Hollywood. Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, officially came forward to name himself as the accuser after months of speculation on who made the police report in the first place. Rocky was even arrested for the crime back in April at Los Angeles International Airport while returning from vacation with the mother of his first child, pop superstar Rihanna. Soon after, he was released after posting a $550,000 bond.

Here’s what A$AP Relli revealed to Rolling Stone last week when he finally came forward to reveal himself as a victim in the lawsuit:

“‘Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, ASAP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,’ the statement alleges. ‘After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.’

Ephron, who works as a talent manager and producer alongside fashion and jewelry ventures, claims Mayers inflicted minor injuries to his left hand after shooting Ephron and, according to the statement, the entire incident was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.”

Rocky’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday according to the DA’s office, so we’ll pray justice is served however things are supposed to unfold. In the meantime, take a look below to see how the Testing emcee isn’t alone in his rather dumfounded pistol pursuits.

Learn a lesson of what not to do by looking at these 10 celebrities that stupidly put themselves in positions to get hit with gun charges:

