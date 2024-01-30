Snoop Dogg Says He Has “Nothing But Love And Respect” For Donald Trump, X Smokes Him

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg’s gimmick about giving up smoking may have been an elaborate product promotion, but his latest comments are a true change of heart.

The West Coast legend recently sat for an interview with UK’s the Sunday Times as he does media rounds to speak on his new show, The Underdogg.

But rather than discussing the sports-related show, he spoke about a more divisive subject: Donald Trump.

Surprisingly absolutely everyone, despite their previous spat, Snoop had nothing but glowing comments for the former president.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” Snoop Dogg told the British outlet. “He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.”

Harris, more commonly known as “Harry-O,” is a former associate of Suge Knight and Death Row Records co-founder who was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder back in the 1990s. After serving 30 years of a 25-years to life sentence, Trump freed him in 2021.

“I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Snoop added.

Snoop’s recent comments are a far cry from what he had to say about Trump back in 2016 when he was first running for president, astonished that someone like him could ever hold office.

“How could we have someone as reckless as him running our country?” he asked Rolling Stone. “I been around for a long time. I seen Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bushes, Clintons. And I never seen a motherf-cker like him.”

In 2015, long before Hillary Clinton was the Democratic presidential nominee, he heavily endorsed her because he thought having a woman as the leader of the free world would bring a fresh point of view.

“But I’ll say that I would love to see a woman in office because I feel like we’re at that stage in life where we need a perspective other than a man’s train of thought,” he said on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in 2015. “And just to have a woman speaking from a global perspective as far as representing America, I’d love to see that. So I’ll be voting for Mrs. Clinton.”

There’s no telling why Snoop had an about-face, but social media is sounding off about it.

See the reactions below.

Snoop Dogg Says He Has “Nothing But Love And Respect” For Donald Trump, X Smokes Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com