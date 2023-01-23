Shannon Sharpe Apologizes For Altercation With Memphis Grizzlies, Twitter Still Turns Viral Photo Into Album Artwork

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Hall of Fame tight end was more relaxed when it came to Monday morning’s episode of Undisputed with Skip Bayless, where he was regretful of bumping heads with Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant, and Steven Adams.

Before the show commenced, moderator Jen Hale gave Sharpe the floor to speak on his actions over the weekend.

“As you probably have heard or seen Friday night at the Lakers game, I want to apologize for my behavior,” Sharpe continued. “I’ve preached for the last six-and-a-half years responsibility and accountability, and I take full responsibility for what transpired.”

Friday night’s verbal altercation began when Brooks mouthed off to Sharpe. Then Sharpe then could be seen on the court yelling passionately at the Grizzlies players, who then run over to confront him before team staff and security intervened to make sure the competitiveness didn’t turn physically violent.

But now, Sharpe says that no matter how the issue began, he shouldn’t have engaged in the manner that he did.

“It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it, me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have, and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong,” Sharpe said. “I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up, and I let it get out of hand.”

Twitter acknowledged the apology but still came with the jokes and turned the viral photo of an incensed Shannon Sharpe in the arena into a meme. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Shannon Sharpe Apologizes For Altercation With Memphis Grizzlies, Twitter Still Turns Viral Photo Into Album Artwork was originally published on cassiuslife.com