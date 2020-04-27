Can We Talk About Sevyn Streeter’s Bangin’ A** Natural Body?!

Sevyn Streeter set the Internet on fire, this weekend, when she posted a hot shot in her bikini. Centered in a field of grass, her beautiful and sculpted Black body was like art. Sis is ready for the summer… whatever version of the summer we get that is.
Sevyn is wearing a leopard print “Naomi” bikini top by G Saints Collection ($75) and “Wild Thang Kini” bottoms from Peluxy Official ($25).
If you’ve been paying attention to the And It Won’t Stop singer, she’s been #bodygoals for a minute now. She’s clearly been working in the studio and in the gym. Streeter teased visuals for her current single “WHATCHUSAY” on social media and flexed her fine natural curves while dipped in gold.
Keep scrolling to see Sevyn’s killer bod…
1. Break The Internet
If “damn” was a person, it would be Sevyn Streeter’s quarantine body.
2. Outtakes
When your outtake looks this good, it has to make the timeline.
3. Bikini Bottom
Sevyn’s stretched-out pose is serving us sun kissed goals.
4. Versace Hottie
Sevyn has clearly been keeping up with her workout routine while social-distancing.
5. LBD
Sevyn doesn’t only look good in a bikini, her curves are hugging this little black dress.
6. Dipped In Gold
Sevyn Streeter is statuesque as this golden sculpture.
7. Lace Gang
Sevyn gave us a glimpse of her boudoir bod in this sexy lace teddy.