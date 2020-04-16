Rihanna & Fenty collaborated on a lingerie line called “Savage X Fenty.“ Some of the hottest celebrities like Draya Michele, Megg The Stallon, Tinashe are #SavageXFenty ambassadors. Rihanna has been hands-on in the process of creating each piece. Not only do the pieces look great the prices are even better!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Here are some of our favorite pictures of the sexy Savage X Fenty Celebrity Ambassadors!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Sexiest Celebrity #SavageXFenty Ambassadors [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbphilly.com