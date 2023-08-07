A massive brawl at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park in Alabama has been the talk of the social media streets this past weekend.
As reported by USA Today, several videos surfaced online of the fight Saturday. It reportedly began because a small pontoon boat blocked the Harriott II Riverboat’s dock space.
Videos show that a Black security guard trying to get the pontoon boat’s occupants to move out of the way. After a heated exchange of words, several White men began to jump him.
Soon after the fight started, several Black people began to join in, in defense of the guard. One employee is seen jumping into the water from the riverboat to swim over. Chaos ensued from there.
As of Monday morning, Montgomery police confirmed that several people were detained on Saturday night, and there are currently four active warrants in the case.
In a statement, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said that “warrants have been signed and justice will be served.”
However, if you let the folks over on X (formerly Twitter) tell it, you can say that street justice worked out just fine.
Check Out The Reactions Below!
*Contains Sensitive Content*
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions on Social Media was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
-
Allies Tax Relief and Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blow Out Cash Giveaway!
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions on Social Media
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality
-
Doja Cat’s Beef With Her Fans Leads To Her Losing Almost 250K Instagram Followers, Twitter Reacts
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians