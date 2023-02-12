HomeArts & Entertainment

Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy With Baby #2

  
TJ FV 2023 Banner
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVII-CHIEFS-EAGLES-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIME

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Is Rihanna pregnant? According to one of her reps – she is!

During her halftime performance during Super Bowl XVII, fans on social media speculated that, based on her appearance, superstar Rihanna might be pregnant.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky back in May, but it looks like the happy couple may be getting ready for baby number 2!

Keep scrolling to see some social media reactions!

Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy With Baby #2  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Close