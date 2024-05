Rickey Smiley Brings Karaoke to City Winery Atlanta!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Rickey Smiley has brought a fan-favorite event to the City Winery in Atlanta Georgia. Who doesn’t love some karaoke?! Smiley & the rest of the RSMS family brought joy to countless fans and endless vibes by singing their favorite songs. Rickey Smiley’s karaoke nights are the time where listeners gathering among friends and family and there favorite comedian/radio host. It is safe to say we had A TIME! Check out the full recap below.