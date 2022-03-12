Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

, the singer, and member of the famous Braxton Family passed away on Friday (March 11th) after a bout with cancer. Traci’s husband, Kevin Surrant gave a statement to TMZ saying “

ALSO READ: Report: Traci Braxton Passes Away After Cancer Fight

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Braxton family released a statement on the passing of Traci saying:

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.

Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.

We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.

We are family forever.

Love,

The Braxton Family”

Braxton joined Urban One for the first-ever Urban One Honors celebration. We remember Traci and take a look back at some of our favorite photos.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Remembering Traci Braxton (1971-2022) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com