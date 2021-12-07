Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon shared a very personal moment on his TV talk show when he talked about losing his 7th child, son Zen.

Zen was 5 months old. His mother is Alyssa Scott. Nick shared Zen passed away on Sunday from a form of brain cancer.

Related: Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen

During his broadcast he said, “I have so much faith in God. I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with y’all today. I’m here to show that I can fight through. I’m feeling it. I’m vulnerable. I’m open. I’m going to make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen.”

We are keeping Zen, Nick, Alyssa and the rest of the family in our thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com