Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Emmy’s Red Carpet

The 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet is underway live and we’re already swooning at the latest fashion. The 74th annual primetime event will celebrate the best of television and the stars are ready to show out.
Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson is set to take center stage as this year’s host for the program which will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. As a recent recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this makes the actor’s first time hosting the Emmys although he has been nominated six times.
So far, we’ve seen celebs like Laverne Cox in Jean Paul Gaultier, Quinta Brunson in Dolce and Gabbana, and Robin Thede in Christian Siriano and we can’t wait to see who we’ll see next!
While the artists settle in and prepare for the big night ahead, let’s look at some of the hottest red carpets looks from the evening.
1. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
Laverne Cox shined in this Jean Paul Gaultier look with a slicked back pony.
2. Skye TownsendSource:Getty
Skye Townsend looked stunning in this soft blue gown.
3. Rachel LindsaySource:Getty
Rachel Lindsay gave us fashion envy in this gorgeous shade of green.
4. Robin ThedeSource:Getty
Robin Thede is everything in this custom Christian Siriano gown for the annual event.
5. Natasha RothwellSource:Getty
Actress Natasha Rothwell owned the night in this red ball gown.
6. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph looked like a dream in this gorgeous black and red number.
7. Tyler James WilliamsSource:Getty
Tyler James Williams looked extremely dapper in his navy blue suit jacket, flared black slacks and white collared shirt.
8. Shonda RhimesSource:Getty
Shonda Rhimes gave us classy and elegant vibes in this cold shoulder black ball gown which she accessorized with a silver clutch.
9. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington never disappoints when it comes to fashion and she served a LEWK in this elegant white and black ensemble.
10. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson was everything in this burgundy Dolce and Gabbana look.