The 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet is underway live and we’re already swooning at the latest fashion. The 74th annual primetime event will celebrate the best of television and the stars are ready to show out.

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson is set to take center stage as this year’s host for the program which will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. As a recent recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this makes the actor’s first time hosting the Emmys although he has been nominated six times.

So far, we’ve seen celebs like Laverne Cox in Jean Paul Gaultier, Quinta Brunson in Dolce and Gabbana, and Robin Thede in Christian Siriano and we can’t wait to see who we’ll see next!

While the artists settle in and prepare for the big night ahead, let’s look at some of the hottest red carpets looks from the evening.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Emmy’s Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com