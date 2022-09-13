emmys
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Emmy’s Red Carpet

  
74th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

The 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet is underway live and we’re already swooning at the latest fashion. The 74th annual primetime event will celebrate the best of television and the stars are ready to show out. 

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson is set to take center stage as this year’s host for the program which will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. As a recent recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this makes the actor’s first time hosting the Emmys although he has been nominated six times.

So far, we’ve seen celebs like Laverne Cox in Jean Paul Gaultier, Quinta Brunson in Dolce and Gabbana, and Robin Thede in Christian Siriano and we can’t wait to see who we’ll see next!

While the artists settle in and prepare for the big night ahead, let’s look at some of the hottest red carpets looks from the evening. 

1. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Source:Getty

Laverne Cox shined in this Jean Paul Gaultier look with a slicked back pony. 

2. Skye Townsend

Skye Townsend Source:Getty

Skye Townsend looked stunning in this soft blue gown. 

3. Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay Source:Getty

Rachel Lindsay gave us fashion envy in this gorgeous shade of green. 

4. Robin Thede

Robin Thede Source:Getty

Robin Thede is everything in this custom Christian Siriano gown for the annual event. 

5. Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell Source:Getty

Actress Natasha Rothwell owned the night in this red ball gown. 

6. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph looked like a dream in this gorgeous black and red number.

7. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams Source:Getty

Tyler James Williams looked extremely dapper in his navy blue suit jacket, flared black slacks and white collared shirt.  

8. Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes Source:Getty

Shonda Rhimes gave us classy and elegant vibes in this cold shoulder black ball gown which she accessorized with a silver clutch. 

9. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

Kerry Washington never disappoints when it comes to fashion and she served a LEWK in this elegant white and black ensemble. 

10. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson was everything in this burgundy Dolce and Gabbana look. 

