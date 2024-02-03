Red Carpet Rundown: Mariah Carey Accepts The Recording Academy Black Music Collective’s Global Impact Award In Schiaparelli

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey turned heads this week as she accepted the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective Global Impact Award. The “Queen of Christmas” received the distinction in a room filled with Black Hollywood excellence and music industry giants. The Academy also honored heartthrob Lenny Kravitz with the same distinction.

Mariah arrived at the pre-Grammy event looking like the starlet she was in a skin-tone brown sheer Schiarapelli dress. The couture gown was from the Italian designer’s fall 2023 runway and oozed sultry style. Many fashion lovers have dubbed the songstress’ look Mariah’s take on the “hot pants trend.”

Mariah’s dress centered on a nude satin corset with boning. Around the corset were voluminous layers of sheer fabric, giving shape to the dress. The fabric wrapped around the singer’s body and gathered into a peacock tail-shaped waist detail and skirt.

In other words, the legendary Mariah Carey looked legendary. As she received her award, she boldly gave the girlies iconic style.

The icon discussed her struggles with culture and identity in the music industry with the audience. She said, “I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music. It took countless arguments, endless tantrums, and mostly unwavering determination. But eventually, I was able to unveil my authentic self and create music from my heart. In doing so, I discovered a new sense of freedom and fulfillment.”

Mariah then continued, “I accept this award on behalf of every person who has ever felt silenced or marginalized. Who has ever been told their voice doesn’t matter. Your truth matters.”

Several of Mariah Carey’s fabulous celebrity friends, family, and industry colleagues attended in support. VIPs spotted include Letoya Luckett, Andra Day, Jordin Sparks, Muni Long, Niecy Nash, and Halle Bailey.

See our celebrity style gallery below.

