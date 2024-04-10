Listen Live
Red Carpet Rundown: Kelly Rowland, Karreuche Tran, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, And More At The Fashion Trust Awards

Published on April 10, 2024

kelly rowland FASHION TRUST U.S. Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Nonprofit Fashion Trust U.S. held a party and awards ceremony in Beverly Hills on April 9 and invited celebrity friends to celebrate with them. There to help the organization support young design talent and fund the future of fashion were Black Hollywood favorites that we love to see serve on a red carpet.

Cameras caught style slayers like Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monae, Karrueche Tran, Storm Reid, and more at the fabulous event. As always, these fashion “IT” girls played no games with their fits and turned heads in jaw-dropping style.

Scroll for the runway-worthy moments from the night.

Fashion Trust U.S. awards Charles Harbison and MoAnA Luu with industry grants.

According to its site, the Fashion Trust U.S. aims to help designers “build their label into a thriving global brand.” Amid industry challenges surrounding access and capital funding, the Trust steps into the gap for young creators and innovators.

Fashion Trust U.S. is the brainchild of Tania Fares, who initially pulled together industry friends, including celebrity stylist Law Roach, to help build a buzzy board of directors and develop grant opportunities for participants. The organization held its first awards dinner in 2023, attracting celebrities like Ciara, Tracee Ellis Ross, Paula Abdul, and Demi Moore

This year’s soiree built on the previous one with another star-studded stylish guest list. Cynthia Erivo, who slayed in black, presented the Trusts’ Jewelry Award to MoAnA Luu of ManLuu. The brand honors the French West Indies using woven rattan, beading, and stones. 

Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph presented Charles Harbison of the Harbison Studio with the Ready-to-Wear Award. Da’Vine’s award-winning stylists, Wayman and Micah, joined her for the presentation. 

Harbison is a celebrity favorite who designs for the over-the-top woman who embraces her femininity and flair. He’s dressed Chloe Bailey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Victoria Monet, and more. 

The night’s winners also took home grants of between $100,000 and $200,000 to help them continue to build their footprint and influence in the industry.

2024 Red Carpet Gallery: The 2nd Annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

Imagine attending an event where everyone is best dressed. We swoon!

As expected, the night oozed unforgettable style and philanthropy. The girls were definitely dressed to impress. Keep scrolling for shots of the styles we loved.

Red Carpet Rundown: Kelly Rowland, Karreuche Tran, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, And More At The Fashion Trust Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland arrives at the Fashion Trust U.S. awards in white. Queen of the “Can Do No Wrong,” she is stunning in Harbison Studio.

2. Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji Source:Getty

Yvonne Orji loves to serve a look. The former “Insecure” actress poses in a fit from African designer Eleven Sixteen. 

3. Kiki Layne

Kiki Layne Source:Getty

It’s Kiki Layne’s melanin for us. The actress is absolutely glowing on the red carpet in an orange mini dress that makes her flawless skin the main character. 

4. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe Source:Getty

Red remains the perfect color for the season! We are loving Janelle Monáe’s Sergio Hudson suit in the bold color on the Trust’s carpet.

5. Yaya DaCosta

Yaya DaCosta Source:Getty

Yaya DaCosta is a beauty with an ornately-designed natural hairstyle and an equally memorable peach suit dress. Yaya is giving regal, fashion killa, and trendsetter all in one. Her hair alone needs to be saved on your ‘hair inspo’ Pinterest board.

6. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran Source:Getty

If there is one thing that Karrueche Tran is going to do on a red carpet it is to make us gag. She oozes sexy in a LaQuan Smith gown at the Fashion Trust soiree.  

7. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Source:Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a glamour girl’s glamour girl! Get into her over-the-top look with blonde bombshell hair and a sequin gown. The floral detail on the Oscar-winner’s dress is a moment.

8. Andra Day

Andra Day Source:Getty

Andra Day is a true fashion girlie. We are loving her glamourous see-through sequin gown with dramatic drapery and a black rose neck detail. Andra’s gown is from Zuhair Murad.

9. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo is simple, sophisticated, and sexy. Get into her look from Ferragamo, including a black fur gown and animal print shoes.

10. Storm Reid

Storm Reid Source:Getty

Storm Reid is giving Greek Goddess fabulousness in this one-sleeve draped ivory gown. Storm worked with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden for the sophisticated look. 

