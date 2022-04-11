Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As the popular sitcom

Black-ish

comes to an end, the stars of the show are making their rounds at different events. While we are sad to see the television show go, we love the fashion that some stars are pulling off at these farewell gatherings.

The Black-ish crew is known for slaying a look or two on and off the screen. We enjoyed seeing each of the actors and actresses set trends in the hair and fashion lanes. From gold bamboo earrings to afros, the cast has rocked it all – and we were eating up every minute of it.

Lately, the queens of Black-ish have been working some lovely ensembles that made us look twice. For the Series Finale celebration at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, they brought the style, and of course, we covered it. Check out how Tracee, Marsai, and Yara stepped on necks at their latest red-carpet shindig. Also, catch the Black-ish finale on April 19th.

Red Carpet Rundown: Black-ish Cast Celebrates Series Finale at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture was originally published on hellobeautiful.com