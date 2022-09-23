Recap: Questlove, Blood Orange And More Toast Krug Champagne To Ryuichi Sakamoto At BK Museum

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

In an effort to support the whole POC community, highlighting contributions to the culture by the Asian community is something we’ll always make time for.

For the occasion of Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto’s new partnership with Krug Champagne, it was not only an honor to be in the building for his NYC launch event, but the very elegant evening was a harmonizing experience to say the least. A-list entertainers like Questlove, Blood Orange aka Dev Hynes, Kilo Kish and even Marvel’s Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, seemed to agree with us.

Sakamoto couldn’t attend the event himself by request of his doctor — the renowned Japanese composer revealed over the summer that he’s battling Stage 4 cancer — but his presence was absolutely felt throughout the night. In a pre-recorded video he sent over from Japan, Sakamoto assured that by stating, “my music will be with you tonight and my spirit is there with you all.”

The partnership is in celebration of his latest composition, “Suite for Krug in 2008” (seen above), a delightful three movement symphony that captures the essence of specific creations from the unforgettable champagne harvest season of 2008. Sakamoto went on to visit the Krug Maison in 2019, where he spent 18 months matching the taste and symphony itself to be in unison with his separate visions of Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008, Krug 2008 and Krug Grande Cuvée 164ème Édition.

Other attendees at the BK Museum event included fellow composer Chloe Flower, singer-songwriter-supermodel Karen Elson, Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris and a host of like-minded tastemakers who turned up for an exclusive night at the museum with fine dining, great music and equally tasteful libations.

Take a look below at a further recap from Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Suite for Krug In 2008” event at Brooklyn Museum below, and we wish him a speedy recovery:

