Reach Out & Swindle Someone: Trump Mobile Is The Latest Grift From The First Family

For their next grift, President Trump and his grifting family are launching wireless communication business and already have three cellphone service carries down to help scam people out of their money.

Monday, the family of snake oil salesmen, the Trump Organization, announced Trump Mobile, which will offer 5G phone service bundled with an unlimited plan and hilariously called the “47 Plan.” This plan will cost any sucker who signs up for it $47.45 per month.

Yes, that number is a play on Trump being the 47th and 45th President of the United States.

This latest grift joins the long list of grifts and ventures the president and his family are involved in, including “luxury” hotels, golf clubs, casinos, crypto, and real estate. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention Trump’s other business failures, such as Trump Steak, Trump Vodka, Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Shuttles, and Trump Mortgage, LLC.

Trump Mobile could very well make it onto that list.

Trump’s two numbskull sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump Jr. made the announcement on what is the 10-year anniversary of their father coming down that gaudy-ass Trump Tower gold escalator in NYC to announce he was going to run for president, subsequently making our lives a living hell and giving racists the confidence they needed to express their bigotry loud and proudly.

Per Variety:

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement. “We’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve.”

Trump Mobile Is Offering Customers A New Smartphone, The T1

Variety also reports potential suckers, oops we customers can make the switch to Trump Mobile’s T1 Mobile service using their current devices.

If you’re in the market for a new phone you can purchase Trump Mobile’s “T1 Phone” which honestly looks like a Android knockoff of the iPhone and is described as “a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile carrier.”

Like many of Agent 47’s ventures, Rolling Stone points out that Trump Mobile is just another licensing deal with the fine print stating, “Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. T1 Mobile LLC uses the ‘Trump’ name and trademark pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.”

Lol.

