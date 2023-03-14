He’s been called a genius, an innovator, a music icon, and a national treasure. To those who know him best, he’s simply… Q.
Musician, arranger, composer, producer, and songwriter Quincy Jones celebrates his 90th birthday today (Mar. 14).
In a career spanning over 7 decades, he has revolutionized popular music in a way that few have done before or after him. The Southside Chicago native was a hitmaker for all who were fortunate enough to be in his presence. From Frank Sinatra and Lesley Gore to Michael Jackson and Tamia, Jones’ footprint is literally in every single vein of radio and beyond.
In honor of “The Dude” on his milestone birthday, here are some favorites and album cuts to celebrate!
To Q, With Love: The Essential Classics of Quincy Jones was originally published on foxync.com
1. Soul Bossa Nova
2. Miss Celie’s Blues (from “The Color Purple”)
3. The Secret Garden (with Al B. Sure, James Ingram, El DeBarge and Barry White)
4. Mack The Knife (with Frank Sinatra)
5. A Brand New Day (from “The Wiz,” with Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell and Ted Ross)
(and written by Luther Vandross, btw)
6. Theme from “The Pawnbroker”
7. One Hundred Ways (with James Ingram)
8. Stuff Like That (with Nick Ashford, Valerie Simpson and Chaka Khan)
9. Body Heat
10. Tomorrow [A Better You, A Better Me] (with Tevin Campbell)
11. It’s My Party (with Lesley Gore)
12. Is It Love That We’re Missing (with The Brothers Johnson)
13. Baby Be Mine (with Michael Jackson)
14. You Put A Move On My Heart (with Tamia)
15. I’ll Be Good To You (with Ray Charles and Chaka Khan)
