Founded on this day (Nov. 17) in 1911, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated is an organization that takes pride in scholarship, service, brotherhood, and excellence. For over a century, Omega men have been at the forefront of every field, from politics to civil rights to the arts.

That legacy of excellence has also expanded to the world of sports. From basketball to football and every sport in between, it is highly likely that you will see more than a few members in that sport. It is no surprise that some of the greatest athletes of all time are members of this illustrious brotherhood.

In honor of Omega Psi Phi’s Founders’ Day, let’s take a look at some of the brothers who rose to the top of their game, leaving a lasting mark in sports.

Ques Got Game: Outstanding Athletes In Omega Psi Phi was originally published on foxync.com

1. Michael Jordan 2. Shaquille O’Neal 3. Steve McNair 4. Keith Jackson 5. Jalen Hurts 6. Vince Carter 7. John Salley 8. Ray Lewis 9. Charlie Ward 10. Joe Black 11. Ed “Too Tall” Jones 12. Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell 13. Terrence Trammell 14. Mo Vaughn 15. Bryce Deadmon 16. Mike Tauiliili Brown