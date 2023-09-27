Philadelphia Erupts In Riots After Cop Who Killed Eddie Irizarry Saw Charges Dismissed

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia was the scene of looting and riots that broke out citywide in the wake of the dismissal of charges against an officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry. Based on several reports from local and national outlets, publications are zeroing in on the fact that many of the looting was done by teens who caused significant damage to area retail stores.

Local outlet NBC 10 reports that former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial’s murder charges were dismissed on Tuesday (September 26) after shooting and killing Eddie Irizarry, 27, in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. The shooting incident took place on August 14 but the case was dismissed by Philadelphia Municipal Judge Wendy Pew much to the dismay of Irizarry’s family and supporters.

Further, as seen on local outlet ABC 6, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office pledged to file new charges against Dial.

“The District Attorney’s Office disagrees with the decision by Municipal Court Judge Wendy L. Pew to dismiss all criminal charges against defendant Mark Dial for the killing of Eddie Irizarry on August 14, 2023,” reads a statement from the Philly D.A. “Special Investigations Unit prosecutors will be filing an appeal of this decision to the Court of Common Pleas by the end of today. In keeping with our oath to seek justice, we will move to have all criminal charges, including Murder, reinstated against this defendant.”

Dial is expected back in court on October 25 of this year after the D.A.’s filing.

Based on accounts of those who viewed the video evidence of the shooting, the claims that Dial was in fear for his life were under dispute given the accounts of the family who saw the footage and said that the officer fired his service weapon several times into Irizarry’s vehicle.

Acting police commissioner John Stanford levied criticism against the looters, who were seen destroying an Apple store among other locations. Stanford said that the looters are not connected to the peaceful protests around the city in support of the Irizarry family.

“This had nothing to do with the protests. What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists,” Stanford said.

