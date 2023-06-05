Arts & Entertainment

Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

Published on June 5, 2023

Rainbow beam on wedding rings. lgbt flag.

Source: inside-studio / Getty

In 2008, Beyonce once said, “If you like you should have put a ring on it” but members of the LGBTQ community weren’t able to legally marry or “put a ring on it” in all 50 states until 2015 after the US Supreme Court ruled that gay marriage is legal nationwide.

Before then couples had to look at the laws in individual states to find where they were “allowed” to marry.  You see at the time, 14 states had bans on same-sex marriages but this ruling brought an end to more than a decade of legal battles in the name of love and equality.  Then U.S. President Barack Obama called the ruling a “victory for America” and many couples rushed to the alter.

Help us celebrate love and equality for all as we list some of our favorite black LGBTQ celebrities who got married and put a ring on it!

1. Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner married in 2019

2. Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

2023 Black Music Honors - Show Source:Getty

DaBrat and Jesseca Dupart married in 2022

3. Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

Magic Mike Live: The Tour Opening Night Source:Getty

Shaun T and Scott Bloker married in 2012

4. Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Alex Sykes and Wanda Sykes married in 2008

5. Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

2023 WeHo Pride Parade Source:Getty

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts married in 2020

6. Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2022 – Arrivals Source:Getty

 Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli married in 2017

7. Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

Billy Porter and Adam Smith married in 2017

8. Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

RuPaul Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

 RuPaul and Georges LeBar 2017

9. Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis married in 2012

10. Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It

Candace Parker Unveils Part II of New Collection at Candace Parker's Ace All-Star Party, Presented by adidas and Meta Source:Getty

Anna Petrakova and Candace Parker married in 2019

