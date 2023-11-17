Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ ‘The Gilded Age’ & More This Week

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There’s nothing wrong with staying in bed and catching up on your missed programs this week. There is plenty to watch and great news of our favorite shows returning soon. To TV enthusiasts or those rarely watch looking for something to binge this weekend, check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

With the holidays approaching, this is a great time to stay inside and cuddle up with your loved ones in front of some well deserved entertainment. As the historic double strike has come to an end, TV writers and actors are back to their regularly scheduled programs, producing our favorite shows again.

In true Global Grind fashion, we curated an entertaining ‘What to Watch’ list this week, so you can catch up on a round of shows we stan. There’s something in store for everyone.

A new series we are enjoying right now is Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which was released this month. The new competition show is inspired by the TV series, “Squid Game,” where real-life contestants compete in a series of high-stakes children’s games in pursuit of a $4.56 million cash prize; their strategies will be put to the test, while competitors are eliminated around them.

A new week means another episode of Max’s Season 2 of “Rap Sh!t.” The series debuted Episode 3 titled “Rough Road.” The episode follows Mia as she flies out to Atlanta to enjoy some down time with her new fling. Stanley gives Maurice the ultimate ultimatum. Keep up with the mess our favorite TV rap duo are getting into this season.

Another series to mention that’s added to the list this week is Max’s drama series “The Gilded Age.” The show’s second season debuted last month on Oct. 29. It follows the American Gilded Age, which was a period of immense economic change, great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and the huge fortunes made and lost. The series follows a Marian Brook in 1882, who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, Marian must choose if she will follow the established rules of society or forge her own path.

The latest episode was released on Nov. 12 with Episode 4 debuting Sunday, Nov. 19. Fans will love the age-old drama.

We have a list of 10 series to binge this weekend. Don’t miss out and stay tuned for more programs to watch next week.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

